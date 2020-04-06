Skip Navigation
2020 Birnbaum Research Symposium

Monday, April 6, 2020
Rodbell Auditorium, NIEHS

Birnbaum Research Symposium Banner

Purpose

The symposium will pay tribute to former NIEHS and NTP Director Linda Birnbaum, Ph.D., and will highlight the impact of her 40-year career on shaping science, protecting exposed communities, impacting global health, and mentoring leaders.

Organizing Committee

  • Sue Fenton (Chair), NTP
  • John Bucher, NTP
  • David DeMarini, EPA
  • Ken Korach, NIEHS
  • Richard Kwok, NIEHS
  • Liam O'Fallon, NIEHS
  • Dale Sandler, NIEHS
  • Diane Spencer, NTP
